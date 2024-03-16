Anastasia Petanova & Brandon Zhou

media release: The Wisconsin-based charity Friends of Be an Angel invites you to a solidarity concert to benefit Ukrainian children with spinal muscular atrophy at Covenant Presbyterian Church on the 16 of March, 2024. Refreshments will be served starting at 6 PM and there will be items available to sale at that time. The concert will start at 7 pm and will feature the award-winning and critically acclaimed flutists Anastasia Petanova and pianist Brandon Zhou, who will be performing pieces by Ukrainian, Romanian, Hungarian and French composers.

Entitled “Standing Together: A Solidarity Concert to Benefit Ukrainian Children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy”, the performers express their opposition to the attack on Ukraine and advocate for the protection of children.

The concert will begin with an opening statement by the director of Friends of Be an Angel, Anya Verkhovskaya, who will guide the audience through the evacuation process of children with SMA from the warzones of Ukraine. Following this introduction, the music will begin with a piece by Georges Enesco, Ukrainian composer Boris Lyatoshinsky, Béla Bártok and César Franck.

The proceeds from this event will go towards the evacuation of two families currently in Ukraine, both with children currently suffering from spinal muscular atrophy.