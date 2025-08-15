Anastasia: The Musical (Youth Edition)

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7 pm on 8/15 and 3 and 7 pm, 8/16.

media release:  Embark on an epic adventure in this spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be. 

Friends, community and family – Join us for the culmination of this 3-week Starlight Series session –This performance will feature talented CTM kids from this session performing a full musical in the Starlight Theater at MYArts.

In this Starlight Series program, students strengthen their musical theater skills through daily rotating workshops, collaborate with a large ensemble of actors, gain a deeper understanding of what goes into putting on a production, and perform on our largest stage: the Starlight Theater at MYArts.

Tickets are Just $12!

Info

Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
