press release: In partnership with Value Lives Coalition, Variations will host a fundraising event showcasing works by Anastasia Wilson, creator of HeadStrong Art, displaying her “Innocents of Sandy Hook” exhibit. Paintings will be available for purchase.

5:00 pm - 7:30 pm, February 28, 2020, Variations Dance Studio, 4013 Lien Rd. Madison, WI 53704

$5.00 admission fee. All proceeds go to local non-profit organization, Value Lives Coalition.