× Expand Junko Yoshida Author David Benjamin.

media release: David Benjamin, author of 12 books, including Numerous Mysteries and Wisconsin-Based Books, Offers Insights into This Popular Genre When he Discusses “An Anatomy of a Good Mystery” at Literatus Books, Watertown, Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m.

Author and publisher, David Benjamin, whose book talks and workshops include mystery writing, says, “Writing a good story is like solving a series of problems, in which language, science, geography, law, imagination and the unexpected are all jumbled together.”

During his talk at Literatus Books, October 16, he’ll use examples from the work of other writers, as well as from his own mysteries, to explore what elements go into writing and remembering a good who-done-it. (www.lastkidbooks.com)

Lifetime of Storytelling

Benjamin started writing his first novel in elementary school reading chapters aloud at St. Mary’s School in Tomah, Wisconsin. He adapted some of those experiences in his memoir, The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked (Random House, 2002) along with the updated version of the book published last year.

His books have won numerous award including the recent top prize from the Midwest Independent Publishers Association. His novel, They Shot Kennedy, was named winner in the prestigious Literary/Contemporary/Historical Fiction category. The book is a fictional snapshot of “microhistory” set in November, 1963.

The author draws from traveling throughout the world as well as gathering stories from his own backyard. Some of his well-drawn characters may be found in his Wisconsin mysteries.

In Paris, where he lives part of the year, he held a writing discussion with the British National Union of Journalists and a writing workshop at the American Library in Pars.

What Makes a Mystery Memorable?

“You can write a mystery without a murder, but the following three elements — these three M’s should be in place,” he said.

Maguffin –Coined by Alfred Hitchcock, a maguffin is an item that motivates characters, creates

conflict and propels the plot.

Moriarty— The elusive, brilliant and dangerous mastermind.

Marlowe—A flawed but stubborn sleuth who won’t let go. Think Sam Spade or Philip Marlowe. James Fallows, of The Atlantic magazine calls Benjamin’s thriller, Black Dragon, “A genuine page-turner, full of enough action, suspense, sly humor, and sharp, cultural insights….an enjoyable and provocative book.”

Dissecting What Works

During book talks Benjamin discusses plot, structure and legwork behind the crafting of mysteries, including his own award-winning books. He is currently in production on his thirteenth Last Kid Books title, Woman Trouble.

“There is an irony to this idea of boiling down the murder mystery to three bullet points, because he noted the elements of maguffin, moriarty and marlowe are merely the basis for an infinite range of variations. “The reading should be fun. And thinking —talking — about it afterwards should prolong the pleasure,” he said.

Looking back, he noted, “I’m still doing what I discovered, as a sort of vocation, in grade school. From that moment I’ve always believed that stories are the clues to solving the riddles of life.”