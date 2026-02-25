Anberlin, Emery, Watashi Wa

× Expand Jacob Moniz The five members of Anberlin with a blue background. Anberlin

General Admission Standing Room: $35.

media release: As Anberlin continues their 20-year celebration of Never Take Friendship Personal, the alternative outfit has announced a new set of U.S. dates throughout May and June. Kicking off on May 14 in Destin, FL, the upcoming tour will take in 20 evenings across the south, midwest and east coast regions of the country, culminating in an appearance at Preserving in North Kensington, PA on Wednesday, June 10. VIP on sale kicks off tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time with public on sale beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. local. Support on the tour will be provided by Emery and Watashi Wa. Tickets for all shows will be available via Anberlin’s official site.

Anberlin recently released its latest single, “Ready Fuels,” late last year and also surprised fans in 2025 with the release of Nevertake, a reimagined version of its landmark 2005 album, Never Take Friendship Personal, which now features Matty Mullins on vocals. “'Never Take Friendship Personal' was the soundtrack to my life when I was 17; it shaped the most crucial years of my early music career,” Mullins recalls. “To now have the opportunity to step into the role of vocalist for the band that inspired me is beyond surreal. Re-recording this album with my own voice has been a full-circle moment and an absolute dream come true. We've poured our hearts into honoring the original while giving it new life, and I can't wait for both longtime fans and new listeners to experience it in this way."