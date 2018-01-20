Ancient Earthworks Society
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Jon Greendeer (Ho-Chunk Nation Historical Director) will summarize key themes affecting the preservation of mounds and other ancient sites, stressing the roles of new mapping and teaching technologies to advance these goals. This program is part of the Ancient Earthworks Society of Wisconsin.
Info
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Lectures & Seminars