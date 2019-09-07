Ancient Futures

press release: The third annual installment of all things heavy and psychedelic!

3pm- Doors and Record show!!

4pm- Treatment (Madison) https://treatmentofmadison.bandcamp.com/releases

4:45- Astral Hand (Milwaukee)

https://astralhand.bandcamp.com

5:30- White Shape (Rockford, IL/ Little Cloud Records)

https://whiteshape.bandcamp.com

6:15- Twichard (Madison)

https://twichard.bandcamp.com

7:00- Lost Tribes Of The Moon (Milwaukee)

https://losttribesofthemoon1.bandcamp.com/releases

7:50- Wolf Blood (Minneapolis)

https://wolfblood666.bandcamp.com

8:40- Doomstress (Houston, TX/ DHU Records, Ripple Music).

https://doomstress.bandcamp.com/album/sleep-among-the-dead

9:30- Vanishing Kids (Madison/ Svart Records)

https://vanishingkids.bandcamp.com

10:20- Heavy Temple (Philadelphia)

http://www.heavytemple.com

11:45- Sabbath Assembly (NYC, TX/ Svart Records)

https://www.sabbathassembly.com