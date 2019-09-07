Ancient Futures
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: The third annual installment of all things heavy and psychedelic!
3pm- Doors and Record show!!
4pm- Treatment (Madison) https://treatmentofmadison.bandcamp.com/releases
4:45- Astral Hand (Milwaukee)
https://astralhand.bandcamp.com
5:30- White Shape (Rockford, IL/ Little Cloud Records)
https://whiteshape.bandcamp.com
6:15- Twichard (Madison)
7:00- Lost Tribes Of The Moon (Milwaukee)
https://losttribesofthemoon1.bandcamp.com/releases
7:50- Wolf Blood (Minneapolis)
https://wolfblood666.bandcamp.com
8:40- Doomstress (Houston, TX/ DHU Records, Ripple Music).
https://doomstress.bandcamp.com/album/sleep-among-the-dead
9:30- Vanishing Kids (Madison/ Svart Records)
https://vanishingkids.bandcamp.com
10:20- Heavy Temple (Philadelphia)
11:45- Sabbath Assembly (NYC, TX/ Svart Records)