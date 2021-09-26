press release: Germany | 1923 | DCP | 135 min.; Director: E.A. Dupont; Cast: Ernst Deutsch, Abraham Morewski, Henny Porten

Contrasting the closed world of an Eastern European shtetl with the liberal mores of 1860s Vienna, The Ancient Law begins when Baruch, the son of a rabbi, becomes fascinated by the theater. Against his father’s wishes, Baruch leaves home and finds his way to Vienna, where an archduchess falls in love with him and facilitates his successful career as an actor. But Baruch continues to long for home, and must find a way to reconcile his religious heritage with his love of secular literature. This new restoration from the Deutsche Kinemathek closely corresponds to the original German theatrical release, both in its length and digitally simulated color tinting. A newly composed original ensemble score by world-renowned klezmer violinist Alicia Svigals and celebrated silent film pianist Donald Sosin will be performed live by the composers. Co-presented with the support of UW Madison’s Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia ( CREECA), the Mayrent Institute for Yiddish Culture, and the Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies at UW-Madison. Additional support provided by Sunrise Foundation for Education and the Arts. Special thanks to Jennifer Tishler and Sarah Linkert.

Showtime

Sunday, September 26 at 2 p.m.

4070 Vilas Hall

821 University Ave