RSVP for Ancient Trails, Ancient Tales: The Archaeology of Madison

media release: This talk will provide a sweeping overview of the last 14,000 years of human history in and around Tee Jope (The Four Lakes area of Madison). From caribou to dugout canoes, effigy mounds to ancient trails, Wisconsin’s archaeological sites have much to tell us about the past. Program also includes lunch by the Holy Wisdom culinary team.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

• 11:45 am – Doors open

• Noon – Lunch

• 12:45 pm – Presentation “Ancient Trails, Ancient Tales”

• 1:45 pm – Q&A and wrap up

Dr. Amy Rosebrough is the Wisconsin state archaeologist in the State Historic Preservation Office of the Wisconsin Historical Society. In her current position at the Wisconsin Historical Society, she manages archaeological and burial sites data, assists Wisconsin’s citizens with archaeological questions, and serves as a subject matter expert.

$47/person (in-person) OR $15 (recording sent after event)

Please register by Feb. 26, 2026.