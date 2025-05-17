media release: Join the Ancora String Quartet for a “Schubertiad!” The quartet will perform Franz Schubert’s passionate and tragic masterpiece, Quartet in D Minor, D. 810, nicknamed the “Death and the Maiden” quartet. After that, they will be joined by cellist Trace Johnson in a performance of the ingenious C Major Quintet, D. 956.

The show will begin promptly at 6:00PM. We recommend arriving 15-20 minutes prior. All seating is first come, first serve.

The Ancora String Quartet is based in Madison, Wisconsin. The members’ credentials include degrees from the University of Texas-Austin and the New England Conservatory. Individually, they have attended numerous chamber music festivals and performed across the United States and Europe. The players have well-established individual musical careers as soloists, chamber musicians and orchestral players. They perform constantly in Madison and beyond, appearing regularly in such ensembles as the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the La Crosse Symphony, and the Mosaic Chamber Players.