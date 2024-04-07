media release: With a "note" of gratitude, we invite you to enjoy a free donor appreciation concert featuring the Ancora String Quartet.

The Ancora String Quartet (including Executive Director Robin Ryan!) will perform works of Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Janáček. Appropriate for the venue, the program includes a literary tie-in — Janáček’s Quartet No. 1 was inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s novella “The Kreutzer Sonata.”

The concert will be held at Literacy Network’s learning center.

Doors open at 12:30 pm

Music begins at 1:00

15-minute intermission with light refreshments

Music concludes at 2:30

Thank you for being a supporter of the students! No RSVP required (and no need to wear your “Sunday best” – Come as you are)

Ample on-site and street parking.

Don't miss our upcoming 50th celebration! Online auction: April 11 - 25 l Cocktail party: April 25, 7 - 9pm. Learn more.