media release: France | 1974 | DCP | 129 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Claude Lelouch

Cast: Marthe Keller, André Dussollier, Charles Denner

And Now My Love is the first of several films by writer/director Lelouch that span decades, interweaving the personal lives of the protagonists with real historical events. Sarah (Keller), a wild '60s teenager obsessed with singer Gilbert Bécaud (playing himself), comes from a fractured family line buffeted by war, violence, and the Holocaust. Simon (Dussolier) is a petty criminal turned filmmaker who also feels a close connection to Bécaud. Lelouch shuttles back and forth between Sarah and Simon, leading up to the moment where they close the loop on each other’s histories.

