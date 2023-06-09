And Then There Were None

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

8 pm on 6/9-10 & 15-16, 4 pm on 6/11 and 2 & 8 pm, 6/17. $25/$23.

media release: By Agatha Christie; directed by Steve Noll.

Based on the best-selling mystery novel of all time, Agatha Christie’s adaption of her own novel is a dark thriller in two acts. 

Ten people are invited to a remote island home and one-by-one start dying in mysterious ways. Is the killer hiding, or is it one of the guests? Considered Christie’s darkest tale and a masterpiece of dramatic construction, its growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension will keep you guessing to the shocking end.

Performed on the Drury Stage

