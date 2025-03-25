media release: Do you want to make a cover for Andaleeb Cartonera, so we can keep distributing books around the city to raise awareness about Palestine and the genocide in Gaza?

Cartonera is a Spanish word meaning “cardboard collector”, “cardboard vendor” and “cardboard-cover book press.”

Andaleeb provides everything you need to make a cartonero book, including cardboard for the covers, photocopies of the titles from our catalogue, paint, collage and binding materials. Everything is free!

This workshop is welcome for anyone interested regardless of age or “skill level”.

Andaleeb Cartonera is an independent cardboard-cover book press (editorial cartonera) based in the city of Madison and run by a small team of volunteers with the purpose of publishing books about Palestine.

The copy for this event has been adapted from Andaleeb Cartonera’s website. To learn more about their incredible work visit their website.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.