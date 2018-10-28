Anders Svanoe (CD release)

× Expand Anders Svanoe

press release: The last Sunday of every month features some of Madison’s finest jazz musicians and composers exploring and navigating their own original music. On October 28, 2018, the ALL New Music Series presents a CD release party for Anders Svanoe's 747: Queen of the Skies (State of the Baritone Volume 3).

“The improbable sleeper of the year is The State of the Baritone by Madison WI reed player Anders Svanoe, who rewarded producer-saxophonist Jon Irabagon’s faith in him, with an ambitious and conceptually lucid statement about the hulking horn’s ability to float like a butterfly and roar like a buffalo stampede, among other qualities.” - Kevin Lynch

The band features:

Anders Svanoe-baritone saxophone

Jim Doherty-trumpet

Henry Boehm-bass

Brad Townsend-bass

Michael Brenneis-drums

Rodrigo Villanueva Conroy-drums

Doors open at 2:30pm; show begins at 3pm.

Free admission, but a $5 donation is appreciated. Samosas by Dobhan!