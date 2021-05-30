ONLINE: Anders Svanoe Quintet

You can view the livestreams on Facebook: ​https://www.facebook.com/ArtLitLab and on YouTube: ​https://www.youtube.com/c/ArtLitLab

press release: 5/30: LIVESTREAM: DIG JAZZ Concert Series with ANDERS SVANOE QUINTET. This is a new Latin Jazz project from Anders that continues his State Of The Baritone album series. Anders Svanoe, baritone saxophone; Francisco Martinez, drums; Arno Gonzalez, percussion, John Mesoloras, bass and Louka Patenaude guitar. Presented by Madison Music Collective, Arts + Literature Laboratory and North Street Cabaret. 7pm. Free event.