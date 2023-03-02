Anders Svanoe's Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Jazz. $10.

media release: ASTRO (Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra)

Anders Svanoe-alto and baritone saxophones, clarinet

Tony Barba-tenor saxophone, bass clarinet

Pawan Benjamin-soprano and tenor saxophones, flutes, Shehnai

Tony Catania-tenor saxophone

Jim Doherty-trumpet

Dave Cooper-trumpet

Phil Zell-trumpet

Louka Patenaude-guitar

Henry Boehm-bass

Brad Townsend-bass

John Christensen-bass

Michael Brenneis-drums

Nick Zielinski-drums/electronics

Starting March 2, and every first Thursday of the month, Cafe Coda will present a new large improvising ensemble, ASTRO (Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra) at 7:30. The group features an all-star group of improvisors and composers from the Madison area. The group will teleport musically from experimental to more familiar music written by baritone saxophonist, Anders Svanoe.

Info

Music
608-630-9089
