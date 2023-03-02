Anders Svanoe's Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jazz. $10.
media release: ASTRO (Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra)
Anders Svanoe-alto and baritone saxophones, clarinet
Tony Barba-tenor saxophone, bass clarinet
Pawan Benjamin-soprano and tenor saxophones, flutes, Shehnai
Tony Catania-tenor saxophone
Jim Doherty-trumpet
Dave Cooper-trumpet
Phil Zell-trumpet
Louka Patenaude-guitar
Henry Boehm-bass
Brad Townsend-bass
John Christensen-bass
Michael Brenneis-drums
Nick Zielinski-drums/electronics
Starting March 2, and every first Thursday of the month, Cafe Coda will present a new large improvising ensemble, ASTRO (Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra) at 7:30. The group features an all-star group of improvisors and composers from the Madison area. The group will teleport musically from experimental to more familiar music written by baritone saxophonist, Anders Svanoe.