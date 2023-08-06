media release: Aesthetics of Loss is a collection of work by eight artists who have experienced the recent loss of friends and family members. Their studios became places for processing grief and understanding the vacuum of losing loved ones either suddenly or over a long period of illness. Caregiving, memory, loss, and the ultimate mystery of death are explored through painting, printmaking, fibers, ceramics, photography, installation, and video.

Representing grief in artwork is an attempt at understanding death and there is no one way to do it. Some artists utilize objects and clothing left behind by their loved ones and transform them into artworks, and others use ritual and natural materials as memorial or commemorative actions of grief and acceptance. In the work of artists in this exhibition, art is an unconscious survival barrier, a scrim that references something unimaginable in oblique, evocative, and moving ways.

Together, Aesthetics of Loss is a survey of artworks that is a mediation of grief, where no one work is like the other, but collectively the works offer the viewer a space for healing and acceptance of the inevitable.

Artists include EBTI, Jessica Meuninck-Ganger, Brianna L. Hernández, Linda b. Marcus, Nirmal Raja, Jaymee Harvey Willms and Anders Zanichkowsky

Two exhibition related events will take place on Saturday, July 22.

First, from 3:30pm to 5:00pm, artists Anne Basting and Jessica Meunick Ganger will present Care Shower, a performance and exhibit inspired by the realization that there are no positive rituals to share knowledge and resources and shower support on people who are embarking on the transition to becoming a caregiver for an adult or elder.

Then, a reception for Aesthetics of Loss will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Aug. 6: Anders Zanichkowsky will present a performance and memorial, for G, on Sunday, August 6. Doors will open shortly before 7:00, and the performance will begin promptly at 7:15pm. Free registration and attendance requirements can be found at Eventbrite.

Zanichkowsky is an artist, weaver, and the owner of Burial Blankets. The performance for G is a memorial for their first love, comprised of a handwoven shroud and an audio piece created from cell phone recordings addressing him in death as a way to mourn.

At turns affectionate, philosophical, and raw with grief, the audio piece circles around themes of romance and youth; the magic of cinema, art, and memory; and the vulnerability of queer people to untimely death. The live performance is a chance to experience the work in an intimate gathering that may feel like a cross between a wake and a late-night phone conversation. Anders will be sitting on a bench with the cloth while the audio piece plays, and people are invited to come sit beside them for part of the performance if they wish.

Proof of vaccination is required and masks must be worn during the performance. Light refreshments will be served during the reception and masks will become optional for people eating or drinking. Please consult the Eventbrite page for more details. If you have any other questions about attending, please contact exhibitions@artlitlab.org.