media release: Anderson Farm Dog Park Opening Celebration

Thursday, October 14 - 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Karben4 Brewing and the Anderson Park Friends invite you to celebrate the opening of the new Anderson Farm Dog Park. This will be the county's 8th dog park and is scheduled to open in late September/ early October 2021. Come celebrate with us, meet the park ranger, and learn more about the work the Friends do to protect and restore the park. 10% of all beverage (beer and non-alcoholic options) will be donated back to the park. Dogs must have a Dane County dog permit and comply with all dog park rules. For other Parks on Tap events, check out the Parks on Tap webpage.

Location: Anderson Farm County Park Dog Park (914 Union Rd, Oregon)