press release: Anderson Japanese Gardens – An Insight into the History and Construction of the Gardens, Patterns in Nature that Inform Design & Maintenance, and the Reason Behind it All

Join Taliesin Preservation and Tim Gruner, Anderson Japanese Gardens curator, for an evening dedicated to Japanese Garden design. Gruner explores the history, patterns, and rhythms of nature that inspire Japanese garden design and the reason so much energy and resources are expended in the Anderson Japanese Gardens‘ ongoing evolution.

The event is $10 per person and will take place on Friday, October 21, at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center at 5607 County Rd. C in Spring Green. The evening will start at 5:00pm and end at 7:00pm. Wine, beer, and snacks will be available for purchase.

ABOUT TIM GRUNER

Driven by a lifelong love of nature to a career in horticulture, Tim graduated from the Kishwaukee College (Illinois) Horticulture Program in 1987, followed by a one-year horticulture internship at Chicago Botanic Garden. Since 1989, Tim has worked and studied at Anderson Japanese Gardens under the direction of Mr. Hoichi Kurisu of Kurisu International, where he is currently Garden Curator.

Tim is a frequent contributor to Sukiya Living Magazine and has presented at national and regional conferences for the North American Japanese Garden Association. In 2016, he completed an intensive tea garden rock setting workshop at the International Japanese Garden Training Center at the Portland Japanese Garden. In 2001, Tim completed the Kyoto University of Art and Design two-week intensive garden symposium in Kyoto, Japan. He studies Chanoyu, Japanese Tea Ceremony, to further understand aesthetics, Japanese gardens, the best of human relationships, and nature.