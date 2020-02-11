Anderson Street Resurfacing

press release: The proposed project is a street resurfacing that will include replacement of existing pavement and storm sewer. In addition, the proposed project will include the installation of new sidewalk and bicycle facilities on the south side of Anderson Street from Wright Street to North Stoughton Road.

Project Limits: Anderson Street from Wright Street to North Stoughton Road

Project Schedule: Design: 1/1/2020 to 6/1/2020; Construction: 6/1/2020 to 8/28/2020

The City is holding a public information meeting on this project on Februaray 11, 2020 at 6 PM at East Madison Community Center. 8 Straubel Court, Madison. City engineering staff will present the proposed design, answer questions and gather public input on the project.