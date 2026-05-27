André Darlington
to
Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join us for a lively night of cocktails, music and conversation in the sidecar with André Darlington as we celebrate the national launch of The New Cocktail Hour Tenth Anniversary Edition! Booze & Vinyl books will also be available. …plus we’ll be spinning Frank Ocean’s iconic Channel Orange album at Lola’s starting at 8:30pm!
Info
Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Books, Food & Drink