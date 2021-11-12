Andre Ferrella, TJ DiCiaula, Tom Schmidt
to
SuperCharge! Foods Smoothie and Juice Bar 1902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Supercharge Foods Presents AN ART EXHIBITION BY
ANDRE FERRELLA
TJ DICIAULA
TOM SCHMIDT
GALLERY NIGHT opening Friday, November 12, 2021 5-9pm, with music by Mideast Salsa Band
SuperCharge Foods, 1902 East Washington Avenue. The exhibit is up through December.
Info
