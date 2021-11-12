Andre Ferrella, TJ DiCiaula, Tom Schmidt

to

SuperCharge! Foods Smoothie and Juice Bar 1902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Supercharge Foods Presents AN ART EXHIBITION BY

ANDRE FERRELLA

TJ DICIAULA

TOM SCHMIDT

GALLERY NIGHT opening Friday, November 12, 2021 5-9pm, with music by Mideast Salsa Band

SuperCharge Foods, 1902 East Washington Avenue. The exhibit is up through December.

Info

SuperCharge! Foods Smoothie and Juice Bar 1902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
608-230-5540
to
Google Calendar - Andre Ferrella, TJ DiCiaula, Tom Schmidt - 2021-11-12 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Andre Ferrella, TJ DiCiaula, Tom Schmidt - 2021-11-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Andre Ferrella, TJ DiCiaula, Tom Schmidt - 2021-11-12 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Andre Ferrella, TJ DiCiaula, Tom Schmidt - 2021-11-12 00:00:00 ical