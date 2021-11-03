ONLINE: Andrea Debbink

press release: We share this beautiful planet we call home with countless living creatures, from monarch butterflies and falcons to koalas and dolphins. And just like us, animals everywhere are faced with the growing threat of climate change.Featuring seven categories of animals, this handbook offers a roadmap for change and an invitation to explore the outdoors with fascinating facts, hope-filled stories, and hands-on STEAM activities. Each section includes biographies of adventurers, scientists, and artists from all over the world who used their passion and skills to become bold allies for nature.As the second of two illustrated middle grade guides, The Wild World Handbook: Creatures seeks to empower young readers to appreciate and protect Planet Earth and its inhabitants.

About the Author

I’m an editor and children’s author who specializes in immersive nonfiction storytelling for middle-grade readers—from historical biographies to contemporary topics like environmental stewardship, natural history, and food science. As a former American Girl magazine editor, I also have a knack for creating fun and whimsical content for young readers like DIYs and crafts, seasonal recipes, and STEM projects. When I’m not writing or reading, I’m dreaming up picture books (look for my debut picture book in 2022) and exploring the outdoors with my kayak and camera.