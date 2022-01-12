ONLINE: Andrea Elliott

media release:

The Institute for Research on Poverty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is pleased to host award-winning New York Times journalist and author Andrea Elliott to discuss her book, Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City. Elliott’s account, which follows eight dramatic years in the childhood of Dasani Coates, has been described as “A vivid and devastating story of American inequality” (New York Times) and “Stunning . . .a remarkable achievement that speaks to the heart and conscience of a nation” (Publishers Weekly). Elliott will be in conversation with Professor Darcey Merritt of the NYU Silver School of Social Work. Merritt is a faculty fellow for the McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research and has extensive experience as a practitioner in the private and public child welfare systems, and as a researcher with interests including child maltreatment prevention; maltreatment type definitional issues; neighborhood structural impact on maltreatment; and the lived experiences of those served by public child welfare systems.