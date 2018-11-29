× Expand Coco Aramaki Andrea Gibson

press release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome back poet Andrea Gibson to read from their newest work, Lord of the Butterflies!

One of the most celebrated and successful poets in the field, Andrea Gibson began their career in 1999 with a break-up poem at an open mic in Boulder, Colorado. Gibson then leaped into theforefront of spoken word poetry on the national scene in 2008 when they won the first ever Woman of the World Poetry Slam. Author of three collections of poetry and currently working on an illustrated collection of their most memorable quotes for Penguin (Winter 2018), Gibson (they/them/their) has also released seven (7) full-length albums.

Andrea Gibson’s latest collection is a masterful showcase from the poet whose writing and performances have captured the hearts of millions. With artful and nuanced looks at gender, romance, loss, and family, Lord of the Butterflies is a new peak in Gibson’s career. Each emotion here is deft and delicate, resting inside of imagery heavy enough to sink the heart, while giving the body wings to soar.