media release: Join us at Leopold's for a book talk and signing with Andrea Nolen!

About the Book

In need of cash to finance the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln turned to the nation’s leading counterfeiters, including a band of enterprising criminals based in Monroe, Wisconsin. Operating under the nose of Allan Pinkerton, the Bonelatta Gang worked alongside the Kentucky Colony, who formed Chicago’s corrupt Democratic Machine and nurtured the Levee Lords all the way down to Al Capone. Even Salmon P. Chase helped this ring of Monroe crooks, but this did not stop the Secret Service from throwing them under the bus when Republican scandals became too hot for President Grant to handle. Historian and Monroe native Andrea Nolen reveals this fascinating and little-known story of an obscure gang in rural Wisconsin that helped birth not only the Chicago mob but also the Ziegfeld Follies and the New Age movement.

About the Author

Andrea Nolen is a historian from Monroe, Wisconsin. Prior to her counterfeiting research, she was a China analyst at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York City and a financial intelligence analyst for a London hedge fund.

About Arcadia Publishing

The History Press is an imprint of Arcadia Publishing. Arcadia Publishing is the nation’s leading publisher of books of local nonfiction and rarely explored pockets of history. Our mission is to connect people with their past, with their communities and with one another. Arcadia has a catalog of thousands of titles exploring the story of America one city, state, or county at a time