ONLINE: Andrea Potos, Marilyn Annucci

press release: "In this fleeting world of joy and sorrow, these startlingly lovely poems [in Marrow of Summer] by Andrea Potos are salutary, like taking a quick, deep, clarifying breath. If only one could ever have by one’s side such a poet—a wise poet who, despite the darkest odds, reminds us to never even consider choosing anything other than hope. This is a summer book to keep in one’s proverbial winter coat." --Richard Jones, Editor of Poetry East

Andrea Potos is author of several poetry collections, including Marrow of Summer (Kelsay Books), Mothershell (Kelsay Books), A Stone to Carry Home (Salmon Poetry), An Ink Like Early Twilight (Salmon Poetry), and Arrows of Light (Iris Press). She is currently at work on another collection called Her Joy Becomes. She has received the William Stafford Prize in Poetry, and several Outstanding Achievement Awards in Poetry from the Wisconsin Library Association. Her poems can be found widely in print and online, most recently in Spirituality & Health Magazine, Poetry East, One Art, Buddhist Poetry Review, and others. Andrea lives in Madison, Wisconsin and was a longtime bookseller in independent bookstores, including Mystery to Me!