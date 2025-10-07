media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

About the Book: Centuries ago a poet was defined as a singer. Why do we love song? Probably because it so often lifts and opens the heart... and because it can speak that for which the heart has no words. The Presence of One Word does all of this. Andrea Potos's poems capture with graceful insight her wide breadth of belonging, her treasured ties to family and loved friends, to great masters of various arts, to landscapes that shimmer and invite, to small and large details of the everyday as well as the momentous. She belongs because she beholds. To her, these people, places, and observations are vastly more than their literal dimensions-they are genuinely luminous. "It seems I am forever / looking for the thin / place, wishing to glimpse / inside a moment, close enough / to stand sentry to the invisible."

About the Author: Local poet Andrea Potos is the author of several poetry collections, including most recently Her Joy Becomes and Marrow of Summer. She received five Outstanding Achievement Awards in Poetry from the Wisconsin Library Association. Andrea’s poems are published widely, including in The Sun, Poetry East, the New York Times Book Review, Wisconsin Review, Rosebud Magazine, Midwest Quarterly, and Paterson Literary Review.