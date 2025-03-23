media release:Join us for tea with Andrea Potos. While the event is free, there is limited space. Please RSVP at the ticket link.

About the Book:

Two Emilys weaves together poems exploring the lives and legacies of Emily Dickinson and Emily Bronte, sometimes using a surprisingly modern lens. . . “As one reviewer noted: Andrea Potos invites us to join writers in a quiet Amherst bedroom, or fields where wind erases the edges of heather and gorse. Or be delighted by remembered poets in a mall, a gym or a movie theater. In these poems, time beautifully splits, like light through a chandelier or a glass doorknob.”

About the Author:

Local poet Andrea Potos is the author of several poetry collections, including most recently Her Joy Becomes and Marrow of Summer. She received five Outstanding Achievement Awards in Poetry from the Wisconsin Library Association. Andrea’s poems are published widely, including in The Sun, Poetry East, the New York Times Book Review, Wisconsin Review, Rosebud Magazine, Midwest Quarterly, and Paterson Literary Review.