press release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to work with Kappa Gamma Chapter of Sigma Lambda Gamma to welcome Andrea-Teresa Arenas, author of Somos Latinas: Voices of Wisconsin Latina Activists!

Celebrated Latina civil rights activist and foreword writer Dolores Huerta once said, "Every moment is an organizing opportunity, every person a potential activist, every minute a chance to change the world." These are the stories of some of the Latina activists from Wisconsin who have lived Huerta's words. Somos Latinas shares the powerful narratives of 25 activists from outspoken demonstrators to collaborative community-builders to determined individuals working for change behind the scenes- providing proof of the long-standing legacy of Latina activism throughout Wisconsin. Somos Latinas draws on activist interviews conducted as part of the Somos Latinas Digital History Project, housed at the Wisconsin Historical Society, and looks deep into the life and passion of each woman.

Andrea-Teresa Arenas, PhD, recently retired from her positions at UW-Madison as a Chican@ and Latin@ Studies Faculty Affiliate and the director of the Office of Service Learning and Community-Based Research in the College of Letters & Science. She is currently the director of the Somos Latinas Digital History Projec