Evie, a single mother in 1972 Arizona, discovers her inner strength through a powerful bond with a wild horse, helping her escape the painful shadows of her past. Belle, a Highland Scot who escapes to 18th-century Canada, finds refuge in her beloved horses as she builds a new life in a harsh and foreign land. Their stories unfold across time, revealing how a connection to animals can shape our journey and heal our spirits, even in the face of overwhelming odds.

Andrea Thalasinos is the author of An Echo Through the Snow, Traveling Light and Fly By Night. Her latest novel, The Loneliness of Horses is due for release on March 21, 2025. Born and raised in New York City, she currently lives in Madison, Wisconsin with her two Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers. Her fiction blends mystery, history, and psychological depth by exploring the animal/human connection and how this innate bond is often the conduit to deeper understanding and connection with one another. She spent almost 9 years on the back of a dogsled with her team of six Siberian Huskies until they aged out of running. Since then she has traded her dogsled for an English saddle and an older quarter horse named Cowboy. For 20 years she's been an avid animal rescue advocate and has been active in the animal community.