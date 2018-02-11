press release: Enjoy a winter Sunday at Olbrich with musical performances in our Evjue Commons. All Winter Concerts are traditional theater-style seating. In 2018, all of Olbrich's Winter Concerts will require a $2 admission fee per person (Children 5 & under are free). In support of Madison’s local musicians the concert performance fees have been increased to match standard rates. An admission fee becomes necessary to maintain this series as a fundraiser for the Gardens. Your contributions are greatly appreciated!

Hailing from Chicago, acoustic guitar virtuoso and film composer Andreas Kapsalis' unique Ten Finger-style Technique brings him in front of audiences all over the world. He has performed at the Calcutta Guitar Festival in India, the Chicago World Music Festival, Philippines Guitar Festival, Canadian Guitar Festival, Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland and the Rudolstadt Festival in Germany. Andreas' performance brings an imaginative and rich musical tapestry interwoven with stories and musings of life as a world traveling artist. He begins his "Warming the Globe" 2018 world tour in the American Midwest by returning to Olbrich Botanical Gardens.