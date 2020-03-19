Andreas Transø, Mark Hutchins, Scott Pedersen, Sheila Shigley

to Google Calendar - Andreas Transø, Mark Hutchins, Scott Pedersen, Sheila Shigley - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Andreas Transø, Mark Hutchins, Scott Pedersen, Sheila Shigley - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Andreas Transø, Mark Hutchins, Scott Pedersen, Sheila Shigley - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Andreas Transø, Mark Hutchins, Scott Pedersen, Sheila Shigley - 2020-03-19 18:00:00

Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521

press release: 

St. Patrick’s Party!

$6.00

Date & Time

Thu, Mar 19

6:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Description

Traditional Irish music and food in honor of St. Patrick’s Day! Join Andreas Transø, Mark Hutchins, Scott Pedersen, and Sheila Shigley of the local Irish band Slipjig on variety of Irish music instruments for Irish tunes as well as Irish songs and Irish jokes and toasts! It’s a session! Bring your instrument and join! A good time for the whole family! Food, music, and fun! That’s what Main Street Music is all about!

Info

Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521 View Map
Music
608-291-2422
to Google Calendar - Andreas Transø, Mark Hutchins, Scott Pedersen, Sheila Shigley - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Andreas Transø, Mark Hutchins, Scott Pedersen, Sheila Shigley - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Andreas Transø, Mark Hutchins, Scott Pedersen, Sheila Shigley - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Andreas Transø, Mark Hutchins, Scott Pedersen, Sheila Shigley - 2020-03-19 18:00:00