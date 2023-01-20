Andreas Transø

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. Admission is $4 general public and $2 members. Masks recommended.

media release: Singer and multi-instrumentalist Andreas Transo keeps alive the old songs and stories he grew up with in Boscobel and the hills of Crawford County, while adding his own voice over 20+ years as a traveling musician and sociologist. With many years spent in Ireland, the UK and Scandinavia, Andreas now focuses much of his time promoting social dancing, and traditional music and folk arts around the Upper Midwest, including organizing summer camps and working in public schools.