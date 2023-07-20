Andrew Christianson, Louka

× Expand courtesy Louka Patenaude A man leans on a guitar. Louka Patenaude

media release: Two acoustic artists trading sets and doing some collaborations! Bluegrass, blues, folk and beyond!!

Andrew Christensen aims to blend his favorite styles from the 1920’s and 1950’s into a brand of his own. As a folk preservationist, he attempts to recreate the sounds of country blues, old time Appalachian and ragtime string band music, and blends them with 1950’s honky took, R&B and rockabilly to grow a new sound with old roots.

Louka is crossing traditional acoustic sounds with a richer harmonic traditions from a long time ago. Acoustic guitar and vocal combination that stands alone