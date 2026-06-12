7 pm on 7/30 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 7/31-8/1. $30.

media release: Andrew Dismukes is a stand up comedian, writer and actor. This year, he returned to “Saturday Night Live” for his third season as a cast member after starting on the show as a staff writer in Season 43. He is a series regular in the forthcoming Amazon animated original, THE HOSPITAL, alongside Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Kieran Culkin and more. Andrew started performing stand up comedy in Austin, TX while studying at the University of Texas where he received a B.S. in radio, television and film. He has performed all across North America and the UK. In 2017 he was named one of the New Faces at the Just For Laughs Festival. He’s also performed at the Moon Tower Comedy Festival, the Dublin comedy Festival, Clusterfest and the New York Comedy Festival, to name a few.