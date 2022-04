Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: Performing works by Gioachino Rossini, Oscar Pettiford, and Andrew Jones. With Claire Salmi, cello, Sahada Buckley, violin, Luke Leavitt, piano/keys, Ari Smith, keys, Henry Ptacek, drums, Matty Allen, drums, and Maggie Cousin, alto saxophone.