Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Michigander, Arlie

× Expand Connor Lenihan Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness on stage at Bonnaroo, 2023. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

media release: Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness is excited to announce a fall headline tour in support of his 2023 album, Tilt At The Wind No More.

His new album, Tilt At The Wind No More, was produced by recent Grammy Award-winner Jeremy Hatcher (Harry Styles, Maggie Rogers, Lizzo) and Grammy-nominated Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, K.Flay, Børns). It is a nostalgia-driven record, capturing McMahon at a turning point in life (celebrating his 40th birthday and 15th wedding anniversary, raising a daughter, working through past traumas in therapy, writing a memoir, and more) that simultaneously looks excitedly to the future. The album features 11 big-hearted songs – penned alongside co-writers including King Tuff, Sammy Witte (SZA, Harry Styles), Robopop (Weezer, Joy Oladokun), Luke Niccoli (Yves Tumor, Carly Rae Jepsen), and Gregg Wattenberg & Derek Furhman (Goo Goo Dolls, Five For Fighting) – that burst with joy and lessons learned. It received critical support from BrooklynVegan, Consequence, FLOOD Magazine, Alternative Press, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, E! News, Entertainment Tonight, idobi Radio and more.

After leading Something Corporate to major chart success in the early 2000s, McMahon soon resurfaced with the more personal solo project Jack's Mannequin. He then released numerous hook-packed albums under his name using the moniker Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. In 2006 following his battle with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL), he launched the Dear Jack Foundation, which provides programming to benefit adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer. Through it all, the East Coast-born, SoCal-based singer and musical collaborator has created a stunning catalog of introspective, impossibly catchy piano pop. His enthralling new project, Tilt At The Wind No More (Nettwerk), is the latest example of his immeasurable staying power.