Andrew Packer, Mike Atcherson

media release: Andrew Packer is a Canadian stand-up comedian and creator of the satirical news series MAN NEWS -- the self-proclaimed “most important news network known to man” -- which has amassed over a billion views and millions of followers across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. He’s known for sharp observational humor, quick-witted crowd work, and a knack for turning everyday chaos into laugh-out-loud stand-up. On stage, he’s toured in over 15 countries and has performed at festivals including Just For Laughs Toronto, Just For Laughs Vancouver, and the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival. He was a finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition and won “Best Overall Performance” at the Cleveland Comedy Festival. Andrew's debut comedy special On Guard is available on YouTube and he’s created hybrid live shows like Laugh It Off with Andrew Packer, where he and his therapist dad take real audience problems and turn them into comedy gold. His special on Dry Bar, "Never Call Her Crazy", dropped in 2026.

With a feature performance by Chicago favorite Mike Atcherson.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show. No extra fees. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $10 at the door with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds will be issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.