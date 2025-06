Andrew Rynning, Matthew Mandli, Lizzie Kirch, Will Isenberg, Aristotle Awes

× Expand Jason Hillman A close-up of Andrew Rynning. Andrew Rynning

media release: Madison native Aristotle Awes partners with Hidden Cave Cidery owner Walker Fanning to bring you HIDDEN CAVE COMEDY on Friday, July 11.

Hosted by the hilarious Aristotle Awes and featuring stand-up comedy by: Lizzie Kirch, Will Isenberg, Matthew Mandli

Headliner: Andrew Rynning

Doors open at 7:30PM show starts at 8PM

Tickets are $10

RSVP on Facebook: Hidden Cave Comedy Night

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first serve.