Andrew Schaeffer

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Free Farmers' Market Organ Concert
Step into the cool expanse of Overture Hall on select summer Saturdays during the Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Capitol Square to enjoy the gift of beautiful music with the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Overture Concert Organ. Bring your family and friends for a relaxing 45-minute free concert. No tickets or reservations are needed and all ages are welcome!
