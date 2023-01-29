media release: On Sunday, January 29, at 3:00 our own Andrew Schaeffer will be giving a concert recreating the original dedication recital played on our Austin organ as part of our building centennial celebration! A festive reception will follow the program featuring special guest Aaron Reichert. Aaron is the Vice President of Taylor & Boody Organbuilders, the craftsmen who are constructing our new organ due to be installed in 2026. Aaron's presentation will provide an overview of organ building practices, along with some information on our new organ. Admission is free to both events. We'll see you there!