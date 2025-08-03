media release: Andrew Wegleitner is recording his debut special during Madison Comedy Week!

Andrew Wegleitner (10,000 Laughs Festival, Twin Cities Funniest Person finalist) started doing stand up 15 years ago right here in Madison, WI. And now, he's back to record his debut comedy special! He has worked with numerous legendary comics including Louie Anderson, Mary Mack, and Todd Glass. He’s headlined prominent clubs in the Midwest and Colorado such as Sisyphus, The Cellar- Fargo, and Loonees Comedy Corner. He’s performed at such reputable theaters as Dudley Riggs, Paradise Center for the Arts, and The Orpheum in Hancock, MI. He runs a production company, Co-Dependent Comedy, which regularly headlines some of the best talent in Denver, and his show is a perennial staple of Madison Comedy Week.

Doors 7PM - Show 8PMTickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door