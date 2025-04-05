Mead Witter School of Music Changemaker Series. $20 general admission; students free (ticket required).

media release Two time GRAMMY Award winning cellist and composer Andrew Yee (She/They) has been praised by Michael Kennedy of the London Telegraph as “spellbindingly virtuosic”. Trained at the Juilliard School, she is a founding member of the internationally acclaimed Attacca Quartet who have released several albums to Critical acclaim including Andrew’s arrangement of Haydn’s “Seven Last Words” which Thewholenote.com praised as “ . . .easily the most satisfying string version of the work that I’ve heard.” Their recordings of the string quartets of Caroline Shaw; ‘Orange’ and ‘Evergreen’ have each won GRAMMY awards for best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble performance. The Attacca Quartet can also be heard on the score of the Alfonso Cuaron show ‘Disclaimer’ scored by Finneas O’Connell and on Billie Eilish’s album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’.

She co-composed a score to Wu Tsang’s film adaptation of Moby Dick; or, The Whale with Caroline that was premiered with the Zurich Chamber Orchestra, and then in New York at the Shed by the New York Philharmonic. She is writing works for Leilehua Lanzilotti, the Thalea Quartet and the Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra this season, as well as a new version of the opera ‘Carmen’ for Schauspielhaus Zürich directed by Wu Tsang. She is also scoring an upcoming BBC show entitled ‘We Might Regret This” and has been commissioned by the LA Phil to write a piece for solo cello to be experienced solely through a haptic vest, to provide a shared musical experience for the hearing and Deaf/Hard of hearing communities.