× Expand courtesy Andy Braun Andy Braun

Free. Hop Garden Tap Room shows take place in adjacent Paoli Mill Park.

media release: Andy Braun is a WAMI-nominated* singer-songwriter with a folk-rock feel. His songs feature acoustic guitar, voice, and harmonica. He plays a wide variety of cover songs as well as insightful originals. Growing up as the son of a church choir director and organist, he was singing at a very young age. His passion for music began to flourish when he started listening to oldies on the radio. Influences range from the Beatles to Neil Young to Townes Van Zandt. He started playing guitar and performing when he was in high school, and has played and sung in a variety of bands and musical groups ever since. Andy has been blessed to be full-time musician since 2007.

In 2021, Andy released his debut album of original songs called “Shameless Attempts” (now available on CD and all major digital platforms).

CHECK IT OUT HERE