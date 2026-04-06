Andy Ewen, Doug DeRosa and Tim Haub

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Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Singer, Songwriter, and guitarist extraordinaire Andy Ewen will perform an acoustic show with fellow Honor Among Thieves founder Doug DeRosa on bass and long-time friend and collaborator Tim Haub on guitar and mandolin. The show will feature many of Andy's fine compositions, songs from his various influences, and a generous helping of freewheeling, uncharted improvisation.  

No cover.

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
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