Andy Ewen, Doug DeRosa and Tim Haub
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Singer, Songwriter, and guitarist extraordinaire Andy Ewen will perform an acoustic show with fellow Honor Among Thieves founder Doug DeRosa on bass and long-time friend and collaborator Tim Haub on guitar and mandolin. The show will feature many of Andy's fine compositions, songs from his various influences, and a generous helping of freewheeling, uncharted improvisation.
No cover.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music