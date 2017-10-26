press release: Thurs. Oct. 26, 7:30 pm Goodman Community Center (149 Waubesa St.) Big Hunger - The Unholy Alliance between Corporate America and Anti-Hunger Groups! Join longtime food justice activist, Andy Fisher, for a discussion about the “hunger industrial complex.” His new book also offers a more positive vision that moves beyond charity to focus on the root causes of chronic hunger by improving public health, reducing income inequality, and promoting grassroots democracy. Hosted by Family Farm Defenders.