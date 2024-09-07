media release: Emmy award winner and multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize, and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume. His observations and affirmations pick people back up when they need it, affirm their potential, and encourage them to keep going.

Inspiring fans around the world, Grammer has over 3B global streams under his belt and a social media footprint of over 4M followers. His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum single “Honey, I’m Good;” the platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah);” the gold single “I Found You;” and the gold albums Andy Grammer (2011) and Magazines Or Novels (2014). He lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart and when “Don’t Give Up On Me” became the soundtrack for ESPN’s 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.

Grammer’s passions not only lie in his music, but also in his philanthropic work. This is paramount to who he is as a person, and it is greatly reflected in his artistry. He was recently recognized by Claire’s Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support (‘Clarity Impact Award’) and by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (‘Defender of Potential’ Award) for the incredible impact his work and generosity have made in the world. He is an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken at high-profile events including Mental Health America’s 2022 Annual Conference as the keynote speaker as well as the Indianapolis Colts’ “Beyond the Sidelines” benefitting Kicking the Stigma. Additional organizations he’s worked with include Feeding America, The V Foundation, Carousel of Hope and many more.

For tour dates and more, visit AndyGrammer.com.