media release: Eau Claire singer/songwriter Andy Hanson brings his guitar and voice to the Wild Hog. His song writing brings him along several paths which explore what life brings such as experiences and emotions influenced by society.

Playing in the genre of folk and Americana, Andy finds inspiration from troubadours like Bob Dylan and modern storytellers such as Drew Holcomb and Jeffery Martin, Come listen to what new and original folk music sounds like from a Wisconsinite who keeps it real.

More info at his web site.

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

FREE PARKING: Across the street in the Wil-Mar parking lot. Weather Cancellations are announced on our Facebook page.